M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

