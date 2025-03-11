M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 17.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,722,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,816,000 after buying an additional 169,503 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,094,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E
In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on PCG
PG&E Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
PG&E Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PG&E
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.