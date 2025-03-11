M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PG&E alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 17.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,722,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,816,000 after buying an additional 169,503 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,094,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. UBS Group cut their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.