M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,147,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.48 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

