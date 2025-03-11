M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 160,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.