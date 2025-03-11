M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,004 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

TRNO opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

