M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,040 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

