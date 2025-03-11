M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,773 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,382 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,572,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,546,000 after purchasing an additional 84,244 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in LKQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 336,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,233.20. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Up 1.5 %

LKQ stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

