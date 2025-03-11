M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,525 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

CONMED Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

