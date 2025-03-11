M&T Bank Corp Sells 18 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,839.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,829.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,702.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

