M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,827 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Compass Point lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

