M&T Bank Corp Sells 20,724 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,431 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

RIVN stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $991,434.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,983,450.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $277,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,500. This represents a 4.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,140. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

