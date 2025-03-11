M&T Bank Corp Sells 342 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 627,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,124,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,894,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 342,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

