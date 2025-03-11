M&T Bank Corp Sells 700 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in UDR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 337,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 348,520 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in UDR by 33.1% during the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 7.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at about $6,521,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR Price Performance
NYSE:UDR opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.94, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $47.55.
UDR Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.
Insider Activity at UDR
In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
