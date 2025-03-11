M&T Bank Corp Sells 88 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $283.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.63 and a 200-day moving average of $371.34. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

