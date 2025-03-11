NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

