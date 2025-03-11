National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:DSG Q1 Earnings

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSG. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TSE:DSG opened at C$139.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$154.62. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$120.22 and a 1-year high of C$177.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.60, for a total value of C$902,616.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

