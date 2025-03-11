National Bank Financial Weighs in on DSGX Q1 Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million.
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $96.40 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
