National Bank Financial Weighs in on DSGX Q1 Earnings

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $96.40 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.