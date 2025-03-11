National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.