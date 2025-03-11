Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NAII stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

