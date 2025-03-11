Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NAII stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
