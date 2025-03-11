Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.10. Netlist shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,148,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $284.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

