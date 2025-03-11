NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.37 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.