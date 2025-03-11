NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.37 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
