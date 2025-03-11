New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 426,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 695,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

New Horizon Aircraft last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at New Horizon Aircraft

In other news, major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 65,500 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $32,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308,793 shares in the company, valued at $641,308.57. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $84,953 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Horizon Aircraft stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of New Horizon Aircraft at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company's stock.

About New Horizon Aircraft

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

