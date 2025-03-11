NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NXRT stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104,800.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

