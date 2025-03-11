Northland Capmk Forecasts Ooma’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $371.79 million, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ooma by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ooma by 101.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ooma by 32.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ooma by 69.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 66,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ooma news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $215,837.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,529.92. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

