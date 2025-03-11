Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,146,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

