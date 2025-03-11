NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $208.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.63. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.