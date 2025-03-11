Nyxoah (NYXH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Nyxoah to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $328.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

