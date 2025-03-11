OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of OGE Energy worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

OGE opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

