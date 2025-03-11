Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.50. 35,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 22,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Ohmyhome Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

Ohmyhome Company Profile

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

