Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
