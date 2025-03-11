Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Old Point Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2,506.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,785,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,554,000 after buying an additional 18,064,777 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 344,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 263,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 263,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.