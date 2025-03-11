Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 541,773 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.