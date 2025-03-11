PagerDuty (PD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $119.53 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,029.18. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,535.72. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,548 shares of company stock worth $438,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

