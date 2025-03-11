Paltalk (PALT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Paltalk to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ PALT opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Paltalk has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

