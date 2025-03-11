Paltalk (PALT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Paltalk to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.
Paltalk Price Performance
NASDAQ PALT opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Paltalk has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.91.
Paltalk Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paltalk
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is a Dividend King?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.