Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEB. Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

NYSE:PEB opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,964,000 after purchasing an additional 525,991 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 481,076 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

