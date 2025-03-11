Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) & Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -6.09% -7.65% -3.82% Zoetis 26.86% 53.82% 18.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zoetis 0 1 9 2 3.08

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pharming Group and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zoetis has a consensus price target of $215.90, suggesting a potential upside of 25.74%. Given Zoetis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoetis is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Risk & Volatility

Pharming Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharming Group and Zoetis”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $245.32 million 2.47 -$10.55 million ($0.02) -45.22 Zoetis $9.26 billion 8.31 $2.49 billion $5.47 31.39

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zoetis beats Pharming Group on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. It also develops OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. It also offers parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, other pharmaceutical, anti-infectives, animal health diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, which include nutritionals, as well as products and services in biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company has collaboration Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. to discover and develop novel antibiotics for animal health. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

