Pharming Group (PHAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Pharming Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter.

Pharming Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PHAR opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $541.53 million, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PHAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Stories

