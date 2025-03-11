Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,326,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after acquiring an additional 282,016 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,576,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. This trade represents a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

