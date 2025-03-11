Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $3.15 on Monday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

