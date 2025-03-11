Power Solutions International (PSIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Power Solutions International to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter.
PSIX opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $623.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.04. Power Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $45.74.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Power Solutions International from $22.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.
