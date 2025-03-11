PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,648,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,349,000 after buying an additional 76,626 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $114.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.15 and a one year high of $145.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

