ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,426,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 383,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 320,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

