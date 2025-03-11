ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $19.40. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 870,338 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

A hedge fund recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

