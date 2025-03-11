Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.35. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in Provident Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

