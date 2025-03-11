Q1 Earnings Estimate for ANF Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFFree Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $78.16 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

