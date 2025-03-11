Q1 Earnings Estimate for BJ Issued By DA Davidson

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $115.44 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,409,000 after acquiring an additional 184,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

