Q1 Earnings Forecast for BDTX Issued By Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.52.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 139.5% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,028,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

