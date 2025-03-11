Q1 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Cut by Zacks Research

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.15. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $19.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.35 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $188.43 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $253.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.