Q2 Earnings Forecast for Aecon Group Issued By Desjardins

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada downgraded Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.92.

In other news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

