Q3 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems Boosted by Zacks Research

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSCO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $62.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $34,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,515.23. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $760,080.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,294.67. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,181. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

