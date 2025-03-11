Q4 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$35.64 on Monday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$30.09 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.86. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director James Allan Neate bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,450.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

